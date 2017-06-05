June 5, 2017
PRANCING WITH THE ENEMY:
Iran's supreme leader attacks US for support of Saudi Arabia (Arash Karami, June 5, 2017, Al Monitor)
On US President Donald Trump's adoption of Saudi Arabia's positions with respect to Iran and criticism by US officials of Iran's presidential election during a recent Saudi trip, Khamenei said, "The president of America stands next to a tribal leader and does a sword dance and then criticizes the vote of 40 million people in our election."
Amen, Ali.
