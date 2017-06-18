PARTISAN HACK!:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP had almost certainly never heard the name Aaron Zebley before the announcement that the former FBI agent was joining the special counsel investigation into ties between Trump's campaign and Russia. But to those who have followed the arc of the bureau during the past twenty years, Zebley's is a name that underscores just how far-reaching and dogged--and potentially long--the probe will likely be.





Just ask Steve Gaudin's ex-girlfriend.





She wasn't at all happy when Zebley, her boyfriend's FBI partner, called at 3 one morning in August, 1999. Despite all of Gaudin's international travel, chasing al Qaeda long before the terrorist group was a household name, he and his girlfriend had managed to settle down in New York City and carve out a life together in between his overseas terrorist hunts. The couple was even looking forward to an imminent, albeit brief, summer vacation.





But then came the call from Zebley.





"I've found Ali Mandela," Zebley said, excitedly. Mandela, the fugitive terrorist suspected of helping execute the previous year's bombings of US embassies in East Africa, appeared to still be on the continent, he told Gaudin. Somewhere in South Africa. They had to leave immediately.





Angry at yet another sleepless night--and vacation--ruined by the bureau's demands, Gaudin's girlfriend gave him some advice: Don't bother coming back.





But that was just the way it was for the elite agents on one of the FBI's most storied squads. Nothing could come between them and their search for justice.





The details of that trip--and the subsequent capture of one of America's most wanted terrorists by Zebley and Gaudin--help illuminate the makeup of the special counsel team that former FBI director Robert Mueller is assembling. It's a team that contains some of the nation's top investigators and leading experts on seemingly every aspect of the potential investigation--from specific crimes like money laundering and campaign finance violations to understanding how to navigate both sprawling globe-spanning cases and the complex local dynamics of Washington power politics.