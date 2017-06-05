OUR REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT:

What on Earth motivated the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and law professor David J. Garrow to write an incredibly detailed 1078-page (1460 pages with endnotes and index included) biography of Barack Obama from conception through election to the White House? Not any great personal affinity for Obama on Garrow's part, that's for sure. Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama is no hagiography. On the last page of this remarkable tome, Garrow describes Obama at the end of his distinctly non-transformative and "failed presidency" as a man who had long ago had become a "vessel [that] was hollow at its core."





Near the conclusion, Garrow notes how disappointed and betrayed many of Obama's former friends felt by a president who "doesn't feel indebted to people" (in the words of a former close assistant) and who spent inordinate time on the golf course and "celebrity hobnobbing" (1067). Garrow quotes one of Obama's "long-time Hyde Park [Chicago] friend[s]," who offered a stark judgement: "Barack is a tragic figure: so much potential, such critical times, but such a failure to perform...like he is an empty shell...Maybe the flaw is hubris, deep and abiding hubris...." (1065). Garrow quotes the onetime and short-lived Obama backer Dr. Cornel West on how Obama "posed as a progressive and turned out to be a counterfeit. We ended up with a Wall Street presidency, a national security presidency...a brown-faced Clinton: another opportunist." [...]



