June 26, 2017
OUR REPUBLICAN COURT:
Supreme Court declares churches eligible for some public funds (Richard Wolf, 6/26/17, USA TODAY)
The justices ruled 7-2 that Missouri stretched the constitutional separation of church and state too far by declaring a Lutheran church ineligible to receive a competitive state grant for playground resurfacing. The decision could have implications for more than 30 states that block public funds from going to religious organizations.Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the decision. Only Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
