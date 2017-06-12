June 12, 2017
OUR REPUBLICAN COURT:
Supreme Court rules to allow lower-cost biosimilars to market faster in Sandoz-Amgen case (ED SILVERMAN, JUNE 12, 2017, Stat)
In a highly anticipated decision, the U.S. Supreme Court reduced the time that companies will have to wait before selling lower-cost versions of expensive biologic medicines, a move that is expected to save the health care system piles of money.The 9-to-0 ruling came in response to sharply contrasting views of the complex procedures found in the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act, which is supposed to determine when biosimilar drugs can be launched.
