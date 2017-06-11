June 11, 2017
OUR GENERATION'S BERLIN AIRLIFT:
Iran delivers food to Qatar amid concerns of shortages (Deutsche-Welle, 6/11/17)
Five Iranian cargo planes arrived in Doha on Sunday with food supplies as sanctions placed by the neighboring Gulf states have started to hurt Qatar."So far five planes carrying ... vegetables have been sent to Qatar, each carrying around 90 tones of cargo, while another plane will be sent today," Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi said."We will continue deliveries as long as there is demand" from Qatar, Noushabadi added.
It's a struggle between supporters of self-determination and authoritarians.
MORE:
Qatari FM: For Arabs, Hamas is a resistance movement (Al Jazeera, 6/11/17)
"The US views Hamas as a terror organisation. But to the rest of the Arab nations, it is a legitimate resistance movement. We do not support Hamas, we support the Palestinian people," [Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani] said.Hamas is the Palestinian group that has governed Gaza since 2007. The small strip of land, home to nearly two million Palestinians, has been under a crippling Israeli blockade for a decade.On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Qatar must end its support for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood before ties with other Arab Gulf states could be restored.Jubeir added that Qatar was undermining the Palestinian Authority and Egypt in its support of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.
