OUR GENERATION'S BERLIN AIRLIFT:

Five Iranian cargo planes arrived in Doha on Sunday with food supplies as sanctions placed by the neighboring Gulf states have started to hurt Qatar.





"So far five planes carrying ... vegetables have been sent to Qatar, each carrying around 90 tones of cargo, while another plane will be sent today," Iran Air spokesman Shahrokh Noushabadi said.





"We will continue deliveries as long as there is demand" from Qatar, Noushabadi added.



