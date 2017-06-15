June 15, 2017

ONE WAY TO SPEED UP BALLGAMES...:

An Aztec Temple Emerges in Heart of Mexico City (REUTERS, JUNE 12, 2017)

The site is near the Templo Mayor, another massive Aztec ruin. The excavations, begun in 2009, reveal a section of what was the foundation of a huge circular temple dedicated to the Aztec wind god Ehecatl and a part of a ritual ball court.

Archaeologists have also found 32 severed male neck vertebrae in a pile just off the court -- probably sacrifices linked to the Aztec ballgame.

Ritual beheadings for delay of game?

Posted by at June 15, 2017 7:12 AM

  

