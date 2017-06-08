ONE HAS TO ASSUME THAT'S PERJURY:

President Trump demanded "loyalty" from former FBI Director James B. Comey and asked him to drop at least part of the bureau's investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, Comey plans to testify to Congress Thursday.





In a prepared statement posted on the Senate Intelligence Committee website, Comey says that in a private dinner with Trump on Jan. 27, the president asked him if he wanted to remain as head of the FBI and told him "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty."





"I didn't move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence," Comey says. He told Trump that he could promise "honesty," he says.





When Trump responded "honest loyalty," Comey said "you will get that from me." The two men may have "understood the phrase 'honest loyalty' differently," he said.