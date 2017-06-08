June 8, 2017
OH, IT MATTERED...:
Comey 'Queasy' About Former AG Loretta Lynch's Request on Clinton Email Scandal (Emily Zanotti, June 8, 2017, Heat Street)
Comey, who was in charge of the inquiry into the Clinton scandal that dominated election headlines, testified that Lynch asked him to call the FBI's probe a "matter" and not an "investigation."Comey also told senators that the change "confused and concerned" him --giving him a "queasy feeling"--and led him to believe that Lynch was trying to align the administration's official line on the investigation with the Clinton campaign's.
