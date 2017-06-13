OBSTRUCTION ALL THE WAY DOWN...:

Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer in the Russia investigation, has boasted to friends and colleagues that he played a central role in the firing of Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, according to four people familiar with the conversations.





Kasowitz told Trump, "This guy is going to get you," according to a person familiar with Kasowitz's account. [...]





As ProPublica previously reported, at the time of Bharara's firing the Southern District was conducting an investigation into Trump's secretary of the health and human services, Tom Price. [...]





The Southern District of New York conducts some of the highest profile corporate investigations in the country. According to news reports, it is currently probing Fox News over payments made to settle sexual harassment charges against the network's former chairman, the late Roger Ailes. The office is also looking into Russian money-laundering allegations at Deutsche Bank, Trump's principal private lender. [...]





One of the names floated to replace Bharara is Edward McNally, a partner at Kasowitz's law firm. More than three months after Bharara was fired, Trump has not nominated anyone to fill the Southern District job or most of the other U.S. attorney positions.