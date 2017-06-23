OBAMACARE WAS A REPUBLICAN BILL TOO:

I called the House health care bill "Obamacare Lite," but compared to the Senate bill, the House was offering a radical new taste sensation. The Senate bill touches very little of the underlying architecture of Obamacare; all it does is eliminate the insurance mandates, cut spending and give states somewhat more autonomy in how those dollars are spent. Repeal Obamacare, you say? They're barely even worrying it.





Probably this was necessary to negotiate the tricky Senate math; supporters need almost every Republican to vote for it. Keeping the moderates and the conservatives on board means no radical shifts, or angry hospital lobbyists calling Republican senators whose states participated in the Medicaid expansion.





But while there are a few things to like in this bill, overall, it's a mess.