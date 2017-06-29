OBAMA LITE:

The Pentagon is putting the final touches on a promised new counter-Islamic State strategy for Syria and Iraq, and it looks very much like the one the Obama administration pursued, according to senior defense officials.





The core of the strategy is to deny territory to the militants and ultimately defeat them, and to stay out of Syria's civil war pitting the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad, Iran and Russia against domestic opposition forces. [...]





Mattis agreed with a reporter on Tuesday who asked if, rather than trying to prevent government and militia advances, the coalition is trying to "compartmentalize" the valley, effectively leaving the regime and Iran in control of areas they are able to conquer from the militants.





Asked whether he is worried about possible conflict with them as U.S. forces continue to pursue the Islamic State in the same area, Mattis said, "Not if the Iranian militia doesn't attack us, no."