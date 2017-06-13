June 13, 2017
NO WONDER HE PROMISED TO LIFT THE SANCTIONS:
Most Trump real estate now sold to secretive buyers (Nick Penzenstadler , Steve Reilly and John Kelly , June 13, 2017, USA Today)
Since President Trump won the Republican nomination, the majority of his companies' real estate sales are to secretive shell companies that obscure the buyers' identities, a USA TODAY investigation has found.Over the last 12 months, about 70% of buyers of Trump properties were limited liability companies - corporate entities that allow people to purchase property without revealing all of the owners' names. That compares with about 4% of buyers in the two years before,
