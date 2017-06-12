NO WONDER HE GOES BANKRUPT SO OFTEN:

Trump said the "drilling & energy sector" is "way up" since the election.





But if Trump's Oval Office desk isn't covered with articles detailing a boom in drilling and energy stocks, it's because there isn't one. These stocks have done terribly since the election.





The S&P 500's energy sector is down more than 4%, even as the Dow has soared since November 8. Energy is actually the only sector among 11 in the S&P 500 to lose ground since Trump's win.