June 12, 2017
NO WONDER HE GOES BANKRUPT SO OFTEN:
Trump slams media for failing to cover nonexistent energy stock boom (Matt Egan, June 12, 2017, CNN Money)
Trump said the "drilling & energy sector" is "way up" since the election.But if Trump's Oval Office desk isn't covered with articles detailing a boom in drilling and energy stocks, it's because there isn't one. These stocks have done terribly since the election.The S&P 500's energy sector is down more than 4%, even as the Dow has soared since November 8. Energy is actually the only sector among 11 in the S&P 500 to lose ground since Trump's win.
