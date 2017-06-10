NO REPRESENTATION WITHOUT TAXATION:

In 2015, Grover Norquist, who has successfully defined unconditional opposition to taxes as the defining tenet of party orthodoxy, waxed enthusiastic about one state in particular that was leading the way for the nation. "Kansas is the future," he told an interviewer. "Kansas is the model." Kansas was the state where Sam Brownback, the former congressman who mentored a young staffer named Paul Ryan, implemented supply-side tax cuts that, Brownback promised, would usher in prosperity and fiscal stability.





Now Brownback's tax cuts have failed so dramatically and incontrovertibly that the state's Republican legislature overrode Brownback's veto to eliminate them. Incredibly, a majority of the Republicans in both chambers of the state legislature voted against the tax cuts. In a new interview with Russell Berman, Norquist insists the failure in Kansas does not tell us much at all about anything. "If you're a Republican looking for a model," he says, "Kansas is not the model."