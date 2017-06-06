June 6, 2017
NO ONE WHO IS WILLING TO WORK DOES NOT HAVE A JOB:
U.S. job openings hit record high; skills mismatch rising (Lucia Mutikani, 6/06/17, Reuters)
Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 259,000 to a seasonally adjusted 6.0 million in April, the highest since the government started tracking the series in 2000.The monthly increase was the largest in just over a year and pushed the jobs openings rate to 4.0 percent, the highest since last July, from 3.8 percent in March.
We're gonna need a lot more immigrants.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 6, 2017 12:02 PM