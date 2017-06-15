NO ONE WANTS TO BE THE LAST KID PICKED:

Speaking for the 40 percent of Americans who no longer identify with either party, something that transcends temporary shows of bipartisanship would be welcome. Pelosi made such a gesture Wednesday. From the House floor, while looking in the direction of the Republicans, she said she prays weekly for every member of Congress and for Donald Trump's family--and even for a "successful" Trump presidency.





So, what would a gesture look like on the baseball diamond? Here's a modest idea. Instead of Democrats competing against Republicans, how about choosing up sides the way American kids do on the schoolyard? Each team captain would pick a player, in order, and they must alternate picks, one Republican, then one Democrat. Don't play against the other party, play with them--for this one night.





We've seen overtures like this before. Members stood on the Capitol steps and sang together on 9/11. For a while, they sat with an opposite-party buddy during the State of the Union address. Maybe this one could start a trend--a new kind of streak in a game that has been one of streaks. Before winning, 8-7, last year, the Republicans had lost seven annual congressional baseball games in a row. Prior to that, Democrats had dropped 11 of the previous 12.





At one point in the late 1950s, Sam Rayburn got so tired of Democrats losing that he cancelled the game under the pretext that members had more important things to do. From the beginning--and this game began in 1909--each party has been vigilant lest the other team bring in a ringer. The GOP figured out how to do it first: In 1968, North Carolina voters sent former St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wilmer "Vinegar Bend" Mizell to Congress. Only six or seven years removed from the major leagues, Mizell proved unhittable for Democratic batters.