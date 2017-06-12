NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

A family Sunday at the beach turned out to be a nightmare for the Barash family and for metro Detroit's Chaldean population -- Catholics who hail from Iraq.





Authorities seized Moayad Barash, 47, and whisked him away, his daughter Cynthia, 18, said.





Barash, a Baghdad native, was one of 30 to 40 people seized by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Sunday -- all of whom face the threat of deportation.





"My dad is Christian and Donald Trump is sending him back to a place that is not safe whatsoever," Cynthia Barash said, referring to the persecution of Christians in Baghdad, Mosul and across the largely Muslim nation.

The ICE action comes amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.