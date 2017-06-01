NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

In 1972, then-congressman Gerald Ford called for moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Two years later, Ford -- now president -- was asked by Israel's ambassador in Washington at the time, Yitzhak Rabin, about the embassy's relocation.





"In the Oval Office you view things differently than from the House of Representatives," Rabin quoted Ford as replying.





Twenty years after this episode Congress passed a law stipulating the embassy be moved to Jerusalem, but allowing presidents to delay the relocation every six months.





Giving credence to Ford, on Thursday, Donald Trump became the fourth US president to sign a presidential waiver ordering the delay, just as his predecessors have done 36 times since the late 1990s.





Disappointing Jewish and Evangelical supporters in Israel and the US, but not really surprising anyone, Trump set his signature underneath the exact same "presidential determination" that Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama made before him.