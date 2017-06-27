NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:

Ma said the emerging opportunities -- and risks -- from artificial intelligence and globalization are two of the topics that keep him on the road.





"This is why I'm traveling, talking to all the government and state leaders and telling them move fast. If they do not move fast, there's going to be trouble," Ma said. "So when we see something is coming, we have to prepare now. My belief is that you have to repair the roof while it is still functioning."





There could be benefits from artificial intelligence, Ma said, as people are freed to work less and travel more.





"I think in the next 30 years, people only work four hours a day and maybe four days a week," Ma said. "My grandfather worked 16 hours a day in the farmland and [thought he was] very busy. We work eight hours, five days a week and think we are very busy."