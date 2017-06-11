NO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:

Every month, the Labor Department's jobs report helps shine a light on the growth of overall wages, which has been slow in recent years. But what gets far less attention are the other components of compensation -- health insurance, paid leave, retirement benefits -- that in recent years have generally outpaced wage growth, as shown in new Labor Department data released Friday. [...]





Taking inflation into account, the gap in growth rates between wages and benefits becomes starker. Real wages have grown just 4% in total since 2006, according to this report's measure. Real benefits have grown 12.4% over that period.