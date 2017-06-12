NO DINOSAURS WERE KILLED IN THE MAKING OF THIS ELECTRICITY:

The state's electric utilities -- National Grid, Eversource and Unitil -- are slated to release by June 30 their requirements for projects seeking to develop the state's first ocean-based wind farm.





That sets in motion an ambitious effort to put Massachusetts ahead of states like New York, New Jersey and Maryland also seeking to establish their presence in the nascent U.S. industry. Here's a primer on where things stand:





A state law passed last year to boost Massachusetts' use of renewable energy outlines the process for developing offshore wind power.





The law calls for generating at least 1,600 megawatts of power, roughly enough electricity to power 750,000 homes annually, from offshore wind by 2027.





To accomplish this, the utilities are required to secure long-term contracts with wind farm developers in at least two phases: a bid request this month and another in 2019.





The law also calls for generating up to 1,200 additional megawatts from other clean energy sources, including hydropower, onshore wind power and solar power by 2027.





At least three companies have expressed interest in the bid: Rhode Island's Deepwater Wind, Denmark's DONG Energy and Vineyard Wind of New Bedford, Mass.