June 7, 2017
MELANIA HAS MADE THE SAME REQUEST...:
James Comey reportedly asked Jeff Sessions not to leave him alone with Trump (The Week, June 6, 2017)
In February, Comey pulled Sessions aside and told him that he felt several of his private interactions with Trump had been inappropriate, and he wanted Sessions to protect the FBI from White House influence, officials told the Times. Sessions told Comey, who did not reveal what he spoke with Trump about, that he couldn't promise him Trump wouldn't attempt to talk with him privately again.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 7, 2017 9:21 AM