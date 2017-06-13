LIKE BEING CHUCK WEPNER'S CORNER MAN:

In his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions did a very evasive thing. Sessions would refuse to answer questions about President Trump, but would not cite any legal basis for this refusal. Instead, he described his refusal as a long-standing "policy" of the Department of Justice. Several Democrats on the committee noted the absurdity of his position, but the most effective interlocutor was California senator Kamala Harris, who, in a brutal exchange, exposed the fact that the "policy" was just made up.





Is the policy is written down, she asked? "I think so," replied Sessions -- an answer lacking the level of legal precision one might hope to get from the federal government's top attorney. Harris tried to drill down into just how Sessions learned about this policy. Sessions said he had followed a "principle," which apparently is more of an oral tradition or something. That's when John McCain, off-camera, jumped in to complain about Harris's questioning.