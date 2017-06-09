LET'S SOAK HIM FOR ALL WE CAN GET:

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, complimented Trump's latest round of judicial nominations, writing in the conservative National Review that "it's a fantastic list, again drawing from his previous success from his Supreme Court list... many of the nominees are well known in the conservative legal movement..." Severino said that these nominations are a "major victory" for Americans concerned with constitutionalism in the judiciary.

Trump also nominated University of Pennsylvania Law Professor Stephanos Bibas for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The White House called Bibas "one of the nation's leading experts in criminal law and procedure." Also nominated is Ralph Erickson of North Dakota for the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Eid and Bibas are both listed by the conservative Federalist Society as "legal experts."

Jonathan Alder, a professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, stated "President Trump continues to put forward superlative judicial nominees with sterling credentials and impressive intellects."