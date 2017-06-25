LAUGHINGSTOCK:

In the span of 72 hours, President Trump described the email hacking that roiled the 2016 campaign as a Democratic "hoax" and as clear aggression by Russia that his predecessor, President Barack Obama, failed to address.





Other times, Mr. Trump has said the hacking might have been done by China.





Or, as he claimed during the first general election debate, the hacking could have been the work of a lone wolf weighing 400 pounds, sitting on his bed at home.





Then there was the time Mr. Trump blamed "some guy in his home in New Jersey."





Or, as Mr. Trump has also suggested, there might not even have been hacking at all...