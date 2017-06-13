June 13, 2017
LAUGHINGSTOCK:
Trump calls House health care bill 'mean' (Dan Merica, Jim Acosta, Lauren Fox and Phil Mattingly, June 13, 2017, CNN)
President Donald Trump told Republican senators lunching at the White House Tuesday the House-passed health care reform bill he celebrated earlier this year was "mean."Trump made clear multiple times that he was pleased that the Senate negotiations appeared to be moving away from where the House version of the repeal and replace effort ended up, according to three sources familiar with the meeting.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2017 6:07 PM