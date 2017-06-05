LAUGHINGSTOCK:





Orange County activists Rida Hamida and Ben Vazquez wanted to find a way to promote unity among the region's Muslim and Latino communities, so they came up with a novel idea.





After daily fasting as part of the holy month of Ramadan, dozens of local Muslims joined their Latino neighbors Saturday night in the parking lot of the new Islamic Center of Santa Ana to take part in the inaugural event of the campaign dubbed Taco Trucks at Every Mosque.





Organizers said the idea is to demystify Islam through the sharing of food and to unite two groups, Muslims and Latinos, facing increasing discrimination in the Trump era. They invited community members to sit down together after sunset -- and the breaking of the day's fast -- with a meal called iftar.





"This is perfect timing. The purpose of this month is to give charity, to grow our character and our inner lives and to nourish our soul through service. What better way to do that than by learning from one another?" asked coordinator Hamida, whose goal is to host taco trucks that will serve halal tacos at every mosque in Orange County. More than 400 people attended the event.





Raising funds to pay for tortilla-wrapped treats is Hamida's response to an oft-repeated statement from Marco Gutierrez, founder of Latinos for Trump, who last year warned that mainstream American culture soon would be swamped by Latino culture, courtesy of tacos.