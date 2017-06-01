JOBS BLUE PEOPLE WON'T DO:





Police Chief Richard Mello promised Lebanon residents on Tuesday that city officers will not be used to round up undocumented immigrants who haven't committed a violent crime.





The police department also will continue to refrain from asking drivers about their immigration status during traffic stops, he told a crowd of more than 50 people attending a community forum at the Seminary Hill School.





"We're not immigration officials, nor do we want to be, nor should we be," Mello said. "I have enough issues on the local level within the community to spend my time on. I don't need to spend it chasing after people who may be undocumented."