IT'S A PURITAN NATION:





High school students who grew up during the 2007-09 recession whose parents rode out the financial struggle are showing a greater tendency to save for college, avoid debt, and embrace attending two-year community colleges and vocational schools, according to the latest survey by the College Savings Foundation.





Sophomores, juniors and seniors across the country surveyed by the Washington-based foundation in its eighth annual "How Youth Plan to Fund College" survey are targeting schools that will lead them to careers while keeping costs in check. They also appear to be relying less on loans and scholarships as opposed to their savings and expectations for working through college.