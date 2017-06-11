IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average sank to 3.89 percent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.) It was 3.94 percent the previous week and 3.6 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate has fallen 16 basis points in the past month. (A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.)





The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 3.16 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 3.19 percent the previous week and 2.87 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average remained the same, at 3.11 percent. It was 2.82 percent a year ago.





Mortgage rates tend to follow the path of long-term bond yields. As investors buy up bonds, sending prices higher, that drives yields down.





The yield on the 10-year Treasury plunged to a seven-month low last week, slumping to 2.14 percent Tuesday. In less than three months, it has dropped 46 basis points from its peak this year at 2.6 percent.