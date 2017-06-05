IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

Today, an IBM-led group of researchers have detailed a breakthrough transistor design, one that will enable processors to continue their Moore's Law march toward smaller, more affordable iterations. Better still? They achieved it not with carbon nanotubes or some other theoretical solution, but with an inventive new process that actually works, and should scale up to the demands of mass manufacturing within several years.





That should also, conveniently enough, be just in time to power the self-driving cars, on-board artificial intelligence, and 5G sensors that comprise the ambitions of nearly every major tech player today--which was no sure thing.





