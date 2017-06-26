INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:





Procter & Gamble and Unilever have both aggressively pushed for more transparency in the murky digital media landscape in recent years, even threatening to pull back on digital spending unless the system is cleaned up. And now, it seems like the world's biggest advertisers are putting their money where their mouths are.





Both P&G and Unilever appear to have pulled back on their digital spending, materially reducing their budgets as well as the number of sites they buy on. According to estimates from MediaRadar, a New York-based advertising intelligence company, P&G's ad spend dropped 41% year-over-year, while Unilever's dropped 59%.