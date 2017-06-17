INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:

On this episode of Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher, business intelligence expert Scott Galloway talks a mile a minute about advertising, brands, the change in retail and how the job landscape is becoming "three million lords and 350 million serfs." Make sure you stick around for the final third of the conversation, where he does lightning evaluations of the biggest internet-era businesses.





When I go home tonight I'll be in Florida. I'll watch "Modern Family" as I do on every Thursday night. I can download it at ABC.com or I can download it on iTunes and pay $2.99 for 21 minutes uninterrupted. I'll pay the $2.99. If you are wealthy, a signal of that is that the advertising in your life is going down, so the traditional advertising industrial complex is crumbling, which means traditional brand equity built via broadcast advertising is declining. What does that mean for young people if you're going to work in the media? Make sure you're going to work for something that's not ad supported or that has some large subscription component. You want to go to work for HBO, not ABC.