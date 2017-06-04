Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, said the biggest gap between Taiwan and China is democracy and freedom, needling Beijing at a time when relations between China and the self-ruled island are at their nadir.





She said Taiwan was willing to share its experiences of transitioning to democracy in the late 1980s to ease the pains of such a transition for the mainland.





"For democracy: some are early, others are late, but we all get there in the end," Tsai said, writing in Chinese on her Facebook page and posting some of her comments in English on Twitter.