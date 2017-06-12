IN LIKE FLYNN:

[I]f prosecuting Kushner in 2017 under the Logan Act is not any more viable than prosecuting Logan was in 1799, what statute should DOJ and the special prosecutor be looking at?





The answer is the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which is the primary law under which the US sanctions programs are issued. This federal law was signed by President Jimmy Carter on December 28, 1977.





IEEPA authorizes the president to regulate commerce after declaring a national emergency in response to any unusual and extraordinary threat to the US which has a foreign source. In this case, the relevant parts are as follows:





"It shall be unlawful for a person to violate, attempt to violate, conspire to violate or cause a violation of any license, order, regulation, or prohibition issued under this chapter." (emphasis added)





Criminal Penalty:





"A person who willfully commits, willfully attempts to commit, or willfully conspires to commit, or aids or abets in the commission of, an unlawful act described in subsection (a) shall, upon conviction, be fined not more than $1,000,000 or if a natural person, may be imprisoned for not more than 20 years, or both." (emphasis added)





The US has successfully levied huge fines on banks and corporations that tried to evade federal sanctions on foreign countries.





A list of recent IEEPA offenders and their penalties is as impressive as it is informative:





1. In 2014, BNP Paribas & Commerzbank AG were required to pay almost $9 billion & $285 million respectively to resolve investigations into concealed transactions involving sanctioned entities.





2. In 2015, Schlumberger Oilfield Holdings Ltd., the world's largest oilfield services company, paid a $237 million settlement and negotiated a criminal plea wherein DOJ charged a unit of Schlumberger with conspiracy to violate sanctions imposed against Iran & Sudan.





3. On 3/18/17 ZTE a giant Chinese Telecommunications company plead guilty to criminal charges of violating US sanctions on North Korea & Iran and was required to pay $1.2 billion





What got banks into trouble was so-called wire transfer "stripping." This means that before performing a wire transfer, the bank removes pertinent information such as customer names and/or addresses to avoid economic sanctions violation detection.