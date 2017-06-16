IMMIGRANTS HAVE ALL THE LEVERAGE:

Catalonia has one of the highest percentages of immigrants in Spain, just under 14 percent of residents are foreign-born, and their votes may gain crucial votes for the independence movement in what is likely to be a close-run race.





Including them in the movement for nationhood is key says Catalonia's deputy governor, Oriol Junqueras. "We want to be a very open and integrated society," he told Reuters in Barcelona.





Campaigners are even encouraging migrants without the right to vote to ask work mates and friends to vote for independence and are advocating Catalan nationality for all migrants living in the region if it leaves Spain.





"All those who are officially registered as living in Catalonia will have the right to Catalan nationality from day one of independence," said Uruguayan Ana Surra, Spanish member of parliament for Catalan pro-independence party ERC.