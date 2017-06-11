June 11, 2017
IF REPUBLICANS LET HIM FIRE ONE INVESTIGATOR WHY NOT THE NEXT?:
Trump lawyer refuses to rule out firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller (Bonnie Christian, 6/11/17, The Week)
Attorney Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump's legal team, on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of the president attempting to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the probe into possible collusion between the Trump team and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
There's no difference between firing Comey and firing Archibald Cox.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 11, 2017 1:03 PM