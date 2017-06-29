IF ONLY THE UR HAD ABANDONED THE IRAQIS SOONER...:

Using a pejorative term for the jihadist group, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said retaking the site marked "the end of the fake Daesh state".





"We will not relent, our brave forces will bring victory," he added. "We will continue to fight Daesh until every last one of them is killed or brought to justice."





The mosque is of great symbolic importance to both sides because Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made his only public appearance as IS leader there days after the jihadist group proclaimed the creation of a "caliphate" exactly three years ago.