HOW HILLARY WAS MORE PRO-LIFE THAN DONALD:





In 24 of the nation's 50 states at least half of the babies born during the latest year on record had their births paid for by Medicaid, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.





You can't claim to be the pro-life party and stop caring once the kid leaves the womb.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 22, 2017 8:23 PM

