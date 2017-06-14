HOUSE OF HEROES:

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a GOP Congressman from Cincinnati, rushed to Scalise's aid. An Iraq war veteran and doctor, Wenstrup sprang into action, enlisting Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks as his battlefield nurse. Brooks held a cloth over Scalise's wound to minimize blood loss while Wenstrup cut Scalise's clothes away and stabilized the injured Congressman.





One member of Scalise's security detail was shot in the leg, but assisted in treating his boss. Although details are unclear, it's believed Scalise's wounded bodyguard was among those who shot back at Hodgkinson, wounding him.





Wenstrup later described the event on Twitter as "like being in Iraq again," though unlike in his previous war zone experience, this time Wenstrup was unarmed.





Rep. Jeff Flake also remained cool, assisting another shooting victim, Congressional staffer Zachary Barth, who dove into a dugout where Flake and some colleagues had taken cover.





After Scalise's security detail and Capitol Police had neutralized the shooter, Flake ran out on to the field where Scalise was being treated, grabbed his phone and called Scalise's wife, so she wouldn't hear about his injuries on the news.





Both Mo Brooks and Sen. Rand Paul, who was also present, extolled the bravery of those same Capitol Police officers who ended up in a firefight with Hodgkinson.