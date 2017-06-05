June 5, 2017
HE'S THE BENEFICIARY:
Is Trump a victim of the 'Deep State?' (NIALL STANAGE, 06/05/17, The Hill)
Is President Trump being undermined by a "Deep State" eager to leak damaging information about him?The president's allies, both within the White House and in friendly media outlets, say the answer is yes. Trump himself has complained repeatedly that he is being victimized by underhanded leaks.
We've all conspired to prevent him from doing any serious damage. Imagine this numbskull left to his own devices?
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 5, 2017 9:34 AM