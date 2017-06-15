HE'S NOT aMERICAN:

Most Americans say they think President Trump has little to no respect for the country's democratic traditions, according to a new poll that underscores the difficulty Mr. Trump faces in uniting a country deeply divided about his leadership. [...]





Trump was unpopular among Americans overall even as he was elected president, but the poll shows that even many Republicans have doubts. Nearly a third of Republicans and independents who lean toward the Republican party think Trump has little to no respect for the country's democratic institutions, and a quarter disapprove of the job he's doing as president.