June 7, 2017
HECK, EVEN BELIEF IN YOUR OWN MIND IS NOT rATIONAL:
ALVIN PLANTINGA'S MASTERFUL ACHIEVEMENT (William Doino Jr., 6 . 5 . 17, First Things)
Plantinga's first important work, God and Other Minds, re-examined the classic arguments for and against God. It concluded that belief in the existence of God was rational, just as belief in other minds is. Arguments for the existence of other minds cannot be proven with certitude, yet most everyone accepts them as a given fact. Similarly, a religious believer's personal encounter with the divine authorizes belief in a divine mind and creator--even if such a being cannot be strictly inferred from the secular world. Though these arguments sound simple, Plantinga worked them out with great intricacy and depth, and his book moved many skeptical minds toward belief.His second major work, God, Freedom and Evil, proved even more consequential, as it dealt with the oft-heard objection that a good God is incompatible with a world filled with evil. Plantinga responded by asserting that this argument presumes, but does not establish, a contradiction between God and the existence of evil. Even an omnipotent and loving God would not create free creatures who would always choose to do good-- for to ensure that, God would have to deprive them of genuine freedom (which includes the freedom to do wrong). Plantinga further maintained that the overriding value of human free will is a more-than-credible reason a benevolent God might have for allowing the existence of evil. The book was so well argued that it is still widely credited, even by non-believers, for successfully rebutting this particular charge against God's existence.
That anti-Cartesian recognition--that there's no rational difference between believing in God and believing in anything else--is the Anglospheric difference that thwarted Rationalism and all the murderous ideologies it produced here.In The Nature of Necessity, Plantinga continued his ground-breaking work, updating and expanding St. Anselm's famous "ontological argument," delivering another powerful reason for belief.It is worth noting that in 1966, the year before Plantinga began his theistic trilogy, Time published its sensational cover story, "Is God Dead?" By 1980, however, the somewhat chastened magazine acknowledged he was not: "God is making a comeback Most intriguingly, this is happening not among theologians or ordinary believers--most of whom never accepted for a moment that he was in any serious trouble--but in the crisp, intellectual circles of academic philosophers, where the consensus had long banished the Almighty from fruitful discourse." The man Time credited more than any other for this turnabout was "America's leading orthodox Protestant philosopher of God, Alvin Plantinga."Soon after this, Plantinga began a new trilogy, culminating in what many consider his masterpiece,Warranted Christian Belief, a 500- page tour de force in which he not only defended theism, but basic Christian theology and Holy Scripture against a wide range of determined critics.
