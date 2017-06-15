HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCING CONSUMPTION:





Here's a question to ask your doctor: Have you ever had a patient who suffered from getting too much medical care? Assuming she has the time and the inclination to talk, I bet you'll hear an interesting story.





A 2011 survey of American primary care physicians found that nearly half thought their patients received too much medical care. Remember, that's doctors talking.





Medical interventions toward the end of life are probably the most familiar example of too much medical care. Death is often preceded by multiple visits to the hospital or prolonged stays, which typically involve procedures and interventions. These may or may not lengthen life, but they almost certainly make it more painful.





For the last 25 years, I have examined the other end of the spectrum: too much medical care among those who are well. In the past, people sought medical care because they were sick. Now we encourage the well to get examined to determine if they are not, in fact, sick.





Old doctor joke: What is a well person? Someone who hasn't yet been thoroughly examined.