June 20, 2017
HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCED CONSUMPTION:
Cures deemed worse than misdiagnosed chronic Lyme disease (Andrew Masterson, 6/20/17, Cosmos)
The peak public health body in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has issued a warning about treatments offered for a disease that doesn't exist.Chronic Lyme disease - not to be confused with standard Lyme disease, which does exist - is claimed by a minority of doctors and many self-proclaimed healers to be a long-term health condition marked by fatigue, lethargy and generalised pain.No serious medical organisation recognises the disease as real, and no peer-reviewed study has ever identified a causal agent for it.
