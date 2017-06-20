HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCED CONSUMPTION:





The peak public health body in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has issued a warning about treatments offered for a disease that doesn't exist.





Chronic Lyme disease - not to be confused with standard Lyme disease, which does exist - is claimed by a minority of doctors and many self-proclaimed healers to be a long-term health condition marked by fatigue, lethargy and generalised pain.





No serious medical organisation recognises the disease as real, and no peer-reviewed study has ever identified a causal agent for it.