HEALTH REFORM IS REDUCED CONSUMPTION:

For decades, breast cancer was considered such a formidable foe that doctors who treated it and women who had it wanted to use everything in their arsenal to fight it.





That included the radical Halsted mastectomy, which often took out chest muscles along with the breast and left women disfigured.





It also included lengthy radiation treatments, sometimes for as long as seven weeks (known as conventionally fractionated radiation), given every day Monday through Friday after surgery. This form of radiation comes at great cost to women and causes hardships for those who live far away from radiation clinics. [...]



