HE FIRED THE INVESTIGATOR:

For Jimmy Gurulé, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, Comey's statements are more damning: "It is difficult to construe President Trump's statements on February 14 to former FBI Director Comey as anything other than a request to terminate the FBI investigation of Gen. Flynn for reasons other than the merits of the case. This is an attempt to endeavor and influence the due administration of justice under the federal obstruction of justice statute." [....]

[T]he plainest legal definition of obstruction of justice is something like this: acting with the specific intent to interfere with a judicial proceeding.





How strong is the case that Trump obstructed justice based on what we already know? [...]





Gurulé also sees at least three instances in which the president arguably violated obstruction of justice laws. The first is the actual firing of Comey. "If it's clear that this was done with the aim of interfering with the investigation, that's obstruction of justice."





The second instance has to do with Trump's conversations with Comey. "We know that the president asked Sessions and others to leave the room so that he could talk privately with Comey," Gurulé says. "If the president urged Comey to back off Flynn, or even if he expressed his desire to see Flynn left alone, that strikes me as endeavoring to influence or obstruct the due administration of justice."