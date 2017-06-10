June 10, 2017

HE CAN ALWAYS LISTEN TO THE TAPES LATER...:

ANOTHER STRANGE MOMENT from Friday's press conference withTRUMP and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. (Politico Playbook, 6/10/17)

REPORTER: "Thank you. Mr. President, were there any discussion about the Visa Waiver Program for Romania? Is there a time frame for including our country in this program? Thank you." 

TRUMP: "We didn't discuss it --" 

IOHANNIS: "Yes --" 

TRUMP: "We didn't discuss it. But there would be certainly -- it would be something we will discuss. Mr. President." 

IOHANNIS: "I mentioned this issue, and I also mentioned it during other meetings I had, because this is important for us, it's important for Romanians who want to come to the United States."

