HE AIN'T NO DR. SEUSS:

Joseph Otting, the former chief executive of Pasadena's OneWest Bank whom Trump nominated Tuesday to be the next comptroller of the currency, has claimed to be a graduate of the School of Credit and Financial Management at Dartmouth.





"Joseph Otting is not a Dartmouth graduate," Diana Lawrence, the college's associate vice president for communications, said Saturday. "Dartmouth does not have a school of credit and financial management." [...]





Otting's misrepresentation of the degree was first reported by Bloomberg News.





There is is a continuing education program called the Graduate School of Credit and Financial Management offered by the National Assn. of Credit Management in Columbia, Md.





The program consists of a pair of two-week sessions in consecutive years and now is held at American University in Washington, D.C.





Bloomberg reported that the program used to be held at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., but wasn't affiliated with the school.





Records show that Otting graduated from the program in 1992 when he was a midlevel manager at Union Bank in Beverly Hills, Bloomberg said.